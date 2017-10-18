Jordan Spieth roasts Brooks Koepka over sweater choice on Instagram

Koepka talks about how 2017, while vaulting him into the limelight, has not changed the "laid back" and "chill" guy that he worked hard to become. He also recounts his favorite moments from his U.S. Open win and the importance of playing the weekend.

On Tuesday, Brooks Koepka was lucky enough to watch the New York Yankees take on the Houston Astros in the ALCS at Yankee Stadium. Koepka's team (the Astros) lost to the Bronx Bombers, but that's not the worst thing that happened to the U.S. Open champ.

Koepka posted a photo to Instagram of him and girlfriend Jena Sims at the game, and Brooks's sweater choice raised eyebrows. The top in question, a white sweater with a black paint-splatter pattern, immediately inspired jokes from the golfer's followers ( "You got paint on your shirt", "don't know if he's my guy anymore", "Luv him but that shirt is a mess. Wtf", "Awful shirt, hot girlfriend").

Not to be outdone, fellow 2017 major winner Jordan Spieth also took the opportunity to burn his friend's sartorial choice, commenting on the post "@bkoepka what the hell did you spill".

You can see the photo (and sweater) below and make your own judgment.