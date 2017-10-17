WATCH: Rickie Fowler serves as homecoming grand marshal at Oklahoma State

5:43 | Tour & News
Tour Confidential: Pat Perez spurns gym, captures CIMB Classic crown anyway
The team talks about Perez's win, whether he could become a "cult hero" and whether the older generation of golfers can compete with their younger counterparts.
Like most golfers taking a break during the fall portion of the golf schedule, Rickie Fowler is enjoying some time off.
Fowler was back at his alma mater Oklahoma State over the weekend, as he served as the homecoming grand marshal prior to the Cowboys' game against Baylor.
During a pep rally, Fowler was welcomed into the gymnasium and then hit autographed foam balls into the crowd. Jordan Spieth had a similar weekend, as he was at mid-field for the coin toss between Texas and Oklahoma for the Red River Showdown on Saturday.
On the course and the court.@RickieFowler knows how to pump up the crowd.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 16, 2017
Just ask the @OSUAthletics. pic.twitter.com/6pAV4noBkj