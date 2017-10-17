Golf fans sound off on potential changes to Augusta National

Fred Ridley has officially begun his reign as the new chairman of Augusta National. The Masters is indeed a tradition unlike any other. It's a tournament that feels stuck in time. Little, if anything, appears to ever change.

With that being said, we asked our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram followers what changes they would like to see the new chairman make:

Matthew J. Focht on Facebook: "Figure out a way to turn over some of the ticket badges. There's no reason why some people have had the opportunity to go to Augusta every year since the Kennedy administration. Time for some new patrons."

TheFakeMikeAlonso on Instagram: "Change the ticket process"

This was far and away the most requested response. As someone who has yet to be selected from The Masters' lottery for tickets, I concur. If you're reading this, boss, I would really like to go this year...

Rick Cicotta on Facebook: "Mandate a controlled flight golf ball. The course (Augusta National) will be obsolete in five years unless you do. As an invitational, you can set the rules. Professional golf needs your leadership before every classic course becomes obsolete…"

Lead the way, Fred! It will be interesting to see if mandates such as this come to fruition in the near future. Could The Masters actually be a trendsetter for the rest of the Tour???

Art Stricklin on Twitter: "Let the honorary starters play nine holes (maybe starting on 10 to finish on 18) and let them use carts if needed. Keep the TV theme song."

I'd love to see Jack and Gary partake in more than just the opening tee shot. At the same time, I don't want to see them struggle to get through the course. Not that it would affect their legacies in the least bit, but I'd rather leave the memories alone.

As for the theme song, it will never, ever change on my watch.

Fred Ridley Will Fred Ridley make any notable changes to Augusta National?

Nick Chevotarevich on Twitter: "Ditch the term ‘patrons'"

I'm not going to patronize you with an in-depth response.

TheJesusLovingGolfer on Instagram: "Sell green jackets for spectators to wear"

I'd wear one. Oh and Virginia, just so you know, my jacket size is 44 long and… my right arm is a bit longer than my left.

Also, does Jesus wear colors other than white?

Ryano0876 on Instagram: "Stop being so damn stingy with the coverage! Let us see it all from start to finish."

If there was a channel dedicated to airing Masters coverage only from years past 24/7 I strongly believe people would watch at an alarmingly high rate.

GolfrBob2 on Instagram: "Let me play!"

Me first.

CGreensburg on Instagram: "Build a Masters museum"

If you build it, they will come.

Pechorin3 on Instagram: "One weekend a year Augusta should be open play. $1,000 a tee time and you can pick the charity it goes to."

I hate to break it to you, but it would cost a hell of a lot more than $1,000 for that round. I like where your heads at, though.

Zilm5 on Instagram: "Make weed legal out there"

I don't know if Fred Ridley has that kind of pull…

Hunterwayne_A on Instagram: "A Women's Tournament"

CWPeaks72 on Instagram: "Women's Masters"

…another well-represented response from the gallery.

This is long overdue. Make it happen, Fred!

MgKinnard on Instagram: "Sell merchandise online"

I heard they're actually planning to team up with Amazon to make drone deliveries to your doorstep.

In all seriousness, I kind of like that some merchandise is exclusively sold onsite. That will make me feel less guilty about breaking the bank if I ever make it there.

Trina Niemant Albright on Facebook: "If it ain't broke, don't fix it! The Masters is a magical place, the pinnacle of golf! It doesn't need to be changed!"

I'm not so sure Trina ain't a member at Augusta National…

