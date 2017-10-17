The GOLF Live team says what they are most looking forward to in the upcoming season.

The 2018 Ryder Cup is less than one year away. Can you feel it?

Captains Jim Furyk and Thomas Bjorn sure can. The pair were in Paris this week to commemorate the One-Year-to-Go date, and like typical tourists they visited the Eiffel Tower. Not so typical? They brought clubs.

Furyk and Bjorn recreated a memorable photo of the late Arnold Palmer, who hit a ball off the Eiffel Tower back in 1976. Furyk and Bjorn banged a few balls off the second deck to a landing area in the park below.

Check out the photos below, including the original pic of Palmer.

Getty Images

Getty Images // Andrew Redington

Getty Images // Andrew Redington

Getty Images // Andrew Redington