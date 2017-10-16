Watch: Sylvester Stallone challenges model daughter to hit golf ball, she proves dad wrong

Sylvester Stallone is a pretty solid golfer, and apparently he's passed on athletic genes to his children.

The "Rocky" star posted a video to his Instagram account of his 19-year-old daughter Sistine hitting a golf ball (and in a dress, for some reason), and she impressed her old man.

“It's kind of frustrating because I used to think golf was my thing, then all of a sudden you think you can play," Sly said. "Alright, let's see what you got."

Sistine, a model represented by IMG Models, lined up and took a cut, and although it's a little tough to see where the ball ends up, her swing looks pretty good.

"OK, thanks for humiliating me," Sly said.

Check out the video below.