Rand Paul on golf with Trump: 'The president never loses. Didn't you know?'

President Trump’s recent string of golf success continued Sunday as ’45’ took down Kentucky senator Rand Paul in a match at Trump National in Virginia.

Less than one week after Trump played with senator Lindsey Graham, and allegedly shot 73, Trump won his match against Paul.

"The president never loses, didn’t you know?" Paul said afterward, according to CNN. "The president and his partner beat myself and my partner by three holes." Below is a photo of the two Paul posted to Twitter.

Excited to celebrate @realDonaldTrump's decision this week to allow individuals to buy health insurance across state lines. #AHP pic.twitter.com/q7BWNgvheE — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 15, 2017

Golf remains an important aspect of Trump’s life, even while in office. Then again, if you never lose, as Paul says, why wouldn’t it be?