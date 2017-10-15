Sergio and Connelly, paired together at Italian Open, reenact photo taken 18 years earlier

Eighteen years after Austin Connelly took a photo with a young Sergio Garcia, Connelly and Garcia were paired together in the third round of the European Tour’s Italian Open on Saturday.

When Saturday's pairings were announced, Bridget Connelly, Austin's mom, tweeted a photo of when a young Austin met Garcia in 1999. Fast forward nearly two decades and they are both playing for millions on Tour.

Garcia shot 70 on Saturday and Connelly shot 72.

After their third round Connelly and Sergio talked about the significance of the photo. Turns out, according to Sergio, that a young Rickie Fowler had a similar picture taken with Garcia several years ago, and Garcia still remembers when he, as a young boy, took a photo with Bernhard Langer.

Connelly, now 21, finished T21 and Sergio finished T30.

This picture was only taken 5 years ago, not! Time flies! Wow!! https://t.co/oqSCMZb8xq — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) October 14, 2017