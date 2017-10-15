Spieth joins Texas, Oklahoma at mid-field for Red River Showdown coin toss

an hour ago
@TexasMGolf
Jordan Spieth traded the golf course for the football field on Saturday, but he couldn't bring his Texas Longhorns football team enough luck to pick up a victory.
Spieth was at the Red River Showdown between Texas, where he went to school for a 1 1/2 years before turning pro, and Oklahoma. Spieth hung out on the sideline and was at mid-field for the coin toss before the game.
Unfortunately for his squad, Texas lost 29-24.
What an honor to do the coin toss @ATT #RedRiverShowdown today, let's go Horns! #HookEm #ATTathlete pic.twitter.com/hAxUY0SY4B— Jordan Spieth (@JordanSpieth) October 14, 2017
Longhorn @JordanSpieth on site for the coin toss in Dallas for Texas-OU pic.twitter.com/uhif37J7Y3— Texas Men's Golf (@TexasMGolf) October 14, 2017
Jordan Spieth in the house #Hookem pic.twitter.com/sFz6FQgZ2u— Jeff Barker (@JeffBarker_) October 14, 2017
#ATTathlete @JordanSpieth kicking off one of the most epic college rivalry games w/ the coin toss @ the AT&T #RedRiverShowdown. Who's ready? pic.twitter.com/n6lBk9u24U— AT&T (@ATT) October 14, 2017