Extra Spin

Spieth joins Texas, Oklahoma at mid-field for Red River Showdown coin toss

Josh Berhow
an hour ago
Jordan Spieth is enjoying his time off the golf course.
@TexasMGolf

Jordan Spieth traded the golf course for the football field on Saturday, but he couldn't bring his Texas Longhorns football team enough luck to pick up a victory.

Spieth was at the Red River Showdown between Texas, where he went to school for a 1 1/2 years before turning pro, and Oklahoma. Spieth hung out on the sideline and was at mid-field for the coin toss before the game.

Unfortunately for his squad, Texas lost 29-24.

More From the Web

.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN