Spieth joins Texas, Oklahoma at mid-field for Red River Showdown coin toss

Jordan Spieth traded the golf course for the football field on Saturday, but he couldn't bring his Texas Longhorns football team enough luck to pick up a victory.

Spieth was at the Red River Showdown between Texas, where he went to school for a 1 1/2 years before turning pro, and Oklahoma. Spieth hung out on the sideline and was at mid-field for the coin toss before the game.

Unfortunately for his squad, Texas lost 29-24.

