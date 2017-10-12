WATCH: Greg Norman made an interesting video to announce his return to competitive golf

Greg Norman is returning to competitive golf, and he posted a cheesy — funny? — video to his Instagram to announce it.

The former World No. 1 and two-time British Open champion will team up with his son, Greg Norman Jr., in the PNC Father/Son Challenge Dec. 13-17 at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando. The event is for former major winners (or former Players champions) who are joined by their son or daughter for a 36-hole scramble.

Norman hasn't played on Tour for quite some time. He made three starts on the PGA Tour in 2012 — one in an unofficial event — and also made two Champions Tour starts that same year. Check out the video he posted below.