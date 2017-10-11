Sergio Garcia and his wife Angela are expecting a baby

There are sure to be plenty of great baby photos with a green jacketed Garcia when he returns to Augusta National in April.

Sergio Garcia’s life has changed in so many ways in the last year, and that trend isn’t ending anytime soon.

Garcia and his wife Angela happily announced Wednesday they are expecting a baby in March, 2018.

The 2017 Masters champion tweeted out the news Wednesday afternoon accompanied by an image of a baby onesie that reads “I learned from the Master…My Daddy” with the Masters font and green Augusta National logo.

Best news ever for @TheAngelaAkins and me!! Baby Garcia coming in March ‘18 just in time to wear this beauty for @TheMasters! pic.twitter.com/J8yECtl9Tv — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) October 11, 2017

This news comes just a few months after Sergio and Angela were married in late July following the British Open. It certainly has been quite the year for El Nino and his family.