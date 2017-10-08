Extra Spin

WATCH: Jason Day's 5-year-old son Dash already has an incredible bunker game

Josh Berhow
an hour ago
Dash Day is already preparing for the Tour.
@jasondayofficial Instagram

Apparently Jason Day's son, Dash, has a better bunker game than most weekend hackers.

On Sunday, the 2015 PGA champion posted a video of 5-year-old Dash hitting out of the bunker, and with remarkable results. (We will give Dash a break on the two-stoke penalty for grounding his club, though.)

Check out the video below. And no, this isn't the first time Dash has stolen the show. There was also this Happy Gilmore reference he dropped after hitting a shot last year and this other range session from two years ago.

