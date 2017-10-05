Extra Spin

WATCH: Pro-Am freestyler heckles Kevin Na for his slow play

Thursday October 5th, 2017
Kevin Na just can't stop getting grief for his slow play.

At Wednesday's Safeway Open Pro-Am, Na was welcomed to the tee by Kelley James, whose lighthearted freestyle vocals accompanied each of the players.

"We got Kevin Na," he announces, as Na steps to his ball. "Oh wait, it's Kevin Na!" James says, signaling to his band to slow the tempo. "We need slow music 'cause it's Kevin Na."

The rest of the lyrics didn't get any better for Na, including a dig at the famous 16 Na made at the 2011 Valero Texas Open: "You know what I mean/Everyone Kevin might shoot a freakin' 16/On this hole I don't know/Kevin so slow/Take your time here bro."

You can check out the full video below:

