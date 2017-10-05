European soccer star unveils replica of Sawgrass' island hole built in his backyard

Move over, Tiger Woods. Step aside, Dave Pelz. And to anyone else out there with golf holes installed around their homes, prepare to stand in awe.

Gareth Bale, a Welsh soccer player who stars for the powerhouse club Real Madrid who loves to play golf in his free time, is creating the greatest backyard golf setup in the world. Two years ago he announced his plan to build replicas of famous golf holes, and last year he signed a monster contract that pays him £18 million per year (a little more than $21 million USD). Recently he unveiled to The Sun, a British newspaper, the first addition to his backyard playground: a replica of TPC Sawgrass’s island 17th hole. Here it is.

Bale won’t stop there. He also plans to build replicas of Royal Troon’s short par-3 Postage Stamp and Augusta National’s demanding par-4 11th hole.

The Sun does not cite what Bale is spending to complete these renovations, but he could probably recoup the costs by charging guests a few Euros to play that three-hole loop. Not a bad way to supplement the income from his day job.