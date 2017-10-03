WATCH: Steph Curry tees off in Lewis Hamilton's F1 racing helmet

It was safety first for Steph Curry at Mission Hills Golf Club in China.

Driving with a helmet is strongly advised in the high-speed world of Formula One racing.

Driving with a helmet on the golf course? That's another thing entirely.

During a day off on the Golden State Warriors' trip to China, Steph Curry joined three-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton and his teammates Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson for a round of golf at Mission Hills Golf Club. And for one particularly difficult tee shot, Curry donned the racing star's yellow helmet.

In the video, posted by Hamilton, one onlooker makes a mock announcement: "On the tee box, from USA: Stephen Curry!"

Curry gives it his best effort, but takes a huge chunk out of the turf with his club, sending the ball skittering off to the right.

"There's a blind spot in the helmet!" someone yells, to laughs.

"Can't keep my head still with that thing on," Curry says after ripping off the helmet.

Then he re-teed, this time helmetless. It's good to know that there is something that Steph Curry can't do.

@stephencurry30 never drive & golf😂 #greatday #stephcurry @andre #missionhills A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on Oct 3, 2017 at 5:02am PDT