The 9 best (SFW!) reader captions from this amazing Phil-Kisner photo

Phil Mickelson and Kevin Kisner delighted the crowd — and their teammates — when they broke into a Three Amigos dance after winning their four-ball match on Friday at the Presidents Cup.

"The Three Amigos thing we messed around this morning with," Mickelson said Friday. "I thought we biffed it when we were doing it but when I looked back and saw the replay, I think we kind of nailed it actually. [Laughs] But I get that I can't dance. I get that I can't take selfies, but I can putt, and it was nice to roll that last one in."

The internet loved the photo, too, as did our loyal GOLF.com readers. We sent out the below tweet, and you responded. Here are some of the best — safe for work — responses.

"How did our zippers get caught together in the first place?" — @in_one_place

I can't; it's illegal in 49 states — @Okra84

One more pump that's 15 yards and a $10,000 fine in the NFL" — @michaelkurek_10

White guys cant jump, or dance, or celebrate — @wedgemaestro

High 5 is so last year — @bluejamboli

Picking Gary Woodland wouldve saved us from seeing this — @nicky_pav

Never cross streams — @beardedBthymane

SAN ANTONIO, JUMP ON IT! SAN ANTONIO, JUMP ON IT! — @BAvery12

Innie or outie? — @blakeraley