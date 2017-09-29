Who is the woman accompanying Tiger Woods at the Presidents Cup?

Team USA won four-and-a-half of the five points available on Friday at the 2017 Presidents Cup, in a dominant display at Liberty National.

While golf fans are familiar with many of the wives and girlfriends of the U.S. Presidents Cup team, assistant captain Tiger Woods has been accompanied by a lesser-known face this week.

Erica Herman, 33, was spotted walking alongside Woods Thursday and Friday at the Presidents Cup wearing a “player spouse” credential, which is generally reserved for a wife or girlfriend of the event’s players and captains. In February, a post on tigerwoods.com identified Herman as the general manager of The Woods, a Woods-branded pop-up restaurant at the Genesis Open.

Woods has been spending time with Erica Herman this week at Liberty National. Getty Images

Herman attended the opening ceremonies with U.S. team’s wives and girlfriends, where she was photographed with the group. She's also featured in several group shots with the three former U.S. presidents who were in attendance Thursday.

Herman was with the group of players' wives and girlfriends who took photos with the former presidents Thursday. Getty Images

On Friday, Herman spent much of the round walking alongside Justine Karain Reed and Annie Verret, Jordan Spieth’s longtime girlfriend.

Getty Images

Woods has not commented on the nature of the pair's relationship. Woods's agent, Mark Steinberg, did not respond to an email from GOLF.com.

You can see more pictures of Woods and Herman below:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images