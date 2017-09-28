Brits think golf is most boring sport in the world—yes, even more boring than cricket

Aren't British golf fans supposed to be the best in the world?

We may have to rethink that assumption. According to a poll of 2,000 Brits conducted by the online casino Casumo.com, golf was voted the world's most boring sport, finishing a head of cricket and bridge.

Respondents cited golf's confusing rules and slow pace. And again, somehow it finished ahead of cricket (where the rules make no sense and matches can last days!) and bridge (a freaking card game!). And what the heck is draughts?

Hopefully golf moves down the ranks if they re-vote after this week's Presidents Cup. (All eyes on you, Anirban Lahiri!) The full list is below:

The 30 most boring sports in the world, according to a survey by Casumo.com:

1. Golf

2. Cricket

3. Bridge

4. Chess

5. Snooker

6. Dressage

7. Fishing

8. Darts

9. Bowls

10. Football

11. Draughts

12. Formula One

13. Show jumping

14. Ultimate Frisbee

15. Horse racing

16. American football

17. Rugby

18. Curling

19. Tennis

20. Boxing

21. Fencing

22. Baseball

23. Netball

24. Ten-pin bowling

25. Water polo

26. Archery

27. Superbike racing

28. Gymnastics

29. Hurling

30. Diving