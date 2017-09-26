7 reasons why golfers should pre-order an iPhone X

The much buzzed-about iPhone X is available for pre-order beginning Wednesday, Sept 27. If you can get over the $1,000 sticker shock (hey, it’s cheaper than a set of PXG irons!), the phone actually has some practical benefits for golfers. Here are seven reasons you should pick one up.

1. Highly water-resistant

Useful for when you get stuck out in a deluge on the 13th hole, or when you feel the urge, like this guy, to hurl your bag into a lake. But don’t dillydally in retrieving it. The phone’s IPx7 water resistance rating means it can withstand immersion in water up to one meter for 30 minutes. After that, time for a new iPhone.



2. Longer battery life

The supercharged battery lasts up to two hours longer than the battery on the iPhone 7—all the juice you need to run your shot-tracking and scoring apps. And no need to stress about losing power when you squeeze in another nine.

3. 12-megapixel wide-angle camera lens

Plus a second telephoto lens for zooming. This means not only clearer photos but also less shaky videos with ultra-vivid imagery, even in low light (for those moody course snaps/videos in the gloaming). Send footage of your swing into the ether—maybe Hank Haney will respond.

4. Personalized animoji!

The phones uses Face ID face-scanning technology to create custom 3D emojis based on your own facial expressions. Just what you’ve always wanted: an animated golfer avatar in your likeness, snarling after blowing another four-footer.

The new iPhone X has plenty of practical benefits for golfers. Justin Sullivan/Getty

5. Augmented reality

Two important rules of life: never let the facts stand in the way of a good story, or reality interfere with your wildest dreams. With a few screen swipes, you can create a video of yourself, strolling along the coastline at Pebble Beach or taming Amen Corner on Sunday in April. For for good measure, add a scoreboard in the backdrop. You’ve got a six-shot lead over Jordan Spieth.

6. Shatter-proof glass

Apple says it’s the most durable glass on any phone on the market, which will come in handy should you drop the X in the parking lot, on a cart path or on the grill-room floor after one too many Bloodies.

7. Edge-to-edge display

Which means you're getting a larger viewing area without having to carry a larger phone. All the better to make your buds envious when you share those killer snaps from your last golf trip.