As the golf world takes Manhattan this week, feast your eyes on the spectacular NYC9

Tuesday September 26th, 2017
1:19 | Tour & News
11 courses debut in GOLF's Top 100 for 2017-18
11 courses made their debut on GOLF's Top 100 for 2017-2018.
For all of New York City’s bright lights and eye-popping sights, the Big Apple’s golf offerings sorely lack for drama. Sure, the Babe used to peg it at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx, and yeah, Dyker Beach over in Brooklyn offers Verrazano Bridge views, but for a city as electrifying as New York, it’s golf courses are kind of, well, fuggedible. (Sorry, Liberty National, site of this week's Presidents Cup, doesn't count—it's on Gov. Christie's land.)
Which got us golf nerds thinking: If we could build a hole anywhere in the five boroughs, with no restrictions—construction, financial, zoning or otherwise—to which neighborhood would we dispatch the GOLF.com bulldozers and motor graders? Naturally, we couldn’t just stop at one hole yet didn't dare designing a full 18 for fear of pushing Malcolm Gladwell over his tipping point. So we split the difference and with the help of veteran designer and Photoshop-whiz Paul Crawford, created an exhilarating par-37, 3,058-yard nine-hole loop that we’re calling the NYC9. Pete Dye, eat your heart out.
No. 1: "Bambino" — par 4, 242 yards
Named for the greatest Yankee, the drivable par-4 opener looks gentle on paper until you realize you must play the elevated tee shot into swirling winds and in front of 54,000 screaming fans who are pissed off that they just spent $17 on a beer. The safe play is a short- or mid-iron to the heart of the fairway. Feeling courageous? You can attack the green, but beware: Block your tee shot and you’ll be forced to play your second in front of the notoriously rowdy fans in the right-field bleachers. You da man? More like, "You suck, a--hole!!!"
No. 2: "XXX" — par 4, 453 yards
What you see is what you get on this long straightaway par 4. And by "what you see" we mean hundreds of blinking, blinding billboards, thousands of selfie-stick-toting tourists mindlessly walking through your line, and one life-sized Elmo tending the flagstick (yes, he/she expects a tip). Times Square has been sanitized since its grimy heyday but the name of this hole pays homage to the neighborhood’s glorious past.
Nos. 3-5: "The Beasties"
No. 3: "Mike D" — par 5, 622 yards
No. 4: "MDA" — par 3, 191 yards
No. 5: "Ad-Rock" — par 4, 309 yards
New York magazine recently valued Central Park at $528 trillion, so the NYC9 team felt good about scooping up this verdant swath of the property for a cool 100 tril. (Did we mention Bob Parsons is an investor?) Named for one of Gotham’s most beloved musical trios, this taxing stretch has been known to sabotage its share of scorecards. The 3rd, a true three-shot par 5, is followed by a meaty par 3 with a green that is protected by the treacherous Brass Monkey Bunker. The 5th is a short par 4 but the long tee shot over water is all you want. You’ll have to—you guessed it—fight for your right to maaaaaake par.
No. 6: "33" — par 5, 565 yards
On this diabolical par 5 that values precision over power, you must hopscotch across midtown with three perfectly struck shots or else risk facing the Jon Rahm-like wrath of the taxi driver 50 stories below whose windshield you just took out. The hole culminates on the roof of Madison Square Garden, where golf-loving Knicks and Rangers have been known to work on their short games. Patrick Ewing wasn’t much of a golfer but he was the greatest Knick, thus the hole bares his number.
No. 7: "Grimaldi" — par 4, 345 yards
The NYC9 doesn’t quite dip into Brooklyn but it does encompass the famed Brooklyn Bridge. The tee shot calls for a bullet down the main span but this is without doubt a second-shot hole. The tiny crowned green accepts nothing less than an impeccable wedge shot. The hike to the putting surface, should you ever land a ball there, is strenuous but captivating. Simply finishing this hole is an accomplishment. Should you succeed, celebrate with a couple of mouth-watering slices at Grimaldi’s pizzeria, on the Brooklyn side of the bridge.
No. 8: "Bugle" — par 3, 120 yards
After the menacing 7th, the 8th offers some respite in the form of a short par 3 that plays to a slightly elevated green set atop the iconic Flatiron Building. Don’t be fooled by the name—this tee shot actually calls for a soft, arching iron. Virtually any ball that finds the green will leave a good look at birdie and perhaps some pigeons, too. Fans of the Spider-Man films will know that this building is where Peter Parker reports to work as a photographer for the Daily Bugle.
No. 9: "Bartholdi" — par 5, 211 yards
Critics call this hole "tricked up." To which we say, "Oh, shut up — have you seen the location?!" Playing around the base of Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi’s masterwork, this arresting design is a slicer’s worst nightmare. The hole demands that you move the ball right-to-left, and it’s easily reachable in two with a well-positioned tee ball. Should you have a chance for a 3, don’t take the putt lightly. There’s something poetic about making an eagle at the feet of Lady Liberty.
100. Prestwick
David Cannon/Getty Images
99. Tokyo
GARY KOBAYASHI / VISIONS IN GOLF
98. Inverness
USGA/ Fred Vuich
97. European Club
96. Cabot Links
Courtesy of Cabot Links
95. Valderrama
David Cannon/Getty Images
94. St. George's
Clive Barber
93. Oak Hill (East)
Montana Pritchard/The PGA of America via Getty Images
92. Walton Heath (Old)
David Cannon/Getty Images
91. Yas Links Abu Dhabi
Kevin Murray
90. Barnbougle (Lost Farm)
Gary Lisbon
89. Ganton
David Cannon/Getty Images
88. Machrihanish
Eric Hepworth
87. Swinley Forest
David Cannon/Getty Images
86. Ballyneal
Evan Schiller
85. Royal Porthcawl
David Cannon/Getty Images
84. Royal Liverpool
David Cannon/Getty Images
83. Winged Foot (East)
David Cannon/Getty Images
82. Waterville
David Cannon/Getty Images
81. Koninklijke Haagsche
Getty Images
80. Sunningdale (New)
David Cannon/Getty Images
79. The Golf Club
JOHN AND JEANNINE HENEBRY
78. Quaker Ridge
David Cannon/Getty Images
77. Cruden Bay
Michael Hobbs
76. Ayodhya Links
Brian Morgan
75. Somerset Hills
Larry Lambrecht
74. Baltusrol (Lower)
David Alexander/Getty Images
73. California Golf Club of San Francisco
Gary Lisbon
72. Cape Wickham
Gary Lisbon
71. Castle Stuart
70. Maidstone
69. Southern Hills
Montana Pritchard/The PGA of America via Getty Images
68. Kawana (Fuji)
Brian Morgan
67. Olympic Club (Lake)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
66. Woodhall Spa (Hotchkin)
Eric Hepworth
65. Bandon Dunes
Wood Sabold
64. Kingsbarns
David Cannon/Getty Images
63. Camargo
John and Jeannine Henebry
62. Ellerston
Courtesy of Great White Shark Enterprises
61. Royal Lytham & St. Annes
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
60. TPC Sawgrass (Stadium)
Fred Vuich for Sports Illustrated
59. Muirfield Village
Jim Mandeville/Nicklaus Designs
58. Whistling Straits (Straits)
David Cannon/Getty Images
57. Shoreacres
GARY W.KELLNER
56. Garden City Golf Club
Russell Kirk
55. Oitavos Dunes
Courtesy of Oitavos Dunes
54. Kiawah Island (Ocean)
Kiawah Island Golf Resort
53. Oakland Hills (South)
Nile Young
52. Bethpage (Black)
Jim Krajicek
51. North Berwick (West)
David Cannon/Getty Images
50. Cabot Cliffs
Evan Schiller
49. Portmarnock (Old)
Aidan Bradley
48. Casa de Campo (Teeth of the Dog)
Courtesy of Casa De Campo
47. Royal Troon (Old)
David Cannon/Getty Images
46. Trump International Golf Links
David Cannon/Getty Images
45. Morfontaine
Joe Passov
44. Cape Kidnappers
Gary Lisbon
43. New South Wales
Gary Lisbon
42. Royal St. George's
David Cannon/Getty Images
41. Nine Bridges
Brian Morgan
40. Hirono Golf Club
David Alexander/Getty Images
39. Shanqin Bay
Courtesy of Shanqin Bay
38. Barnbougle Dunes
Larry Lambrecht
37. The Country Club (Clyde/Squirrel)
Larry Lambrecht
36. Diamante (Dunes)
Brian Morgan
35. Lahinch (Old)
David Cannon/Getty Images
34. Royal Birkdale
David Cannon/Getty Images
33. Friar's Head
Evan Schiller
32. Riviera
Chris Condon/Getty Images
31. Sunningdale (Old)
David Cannon/Getty Images
30. Prairie Dunes
David Cannon/Getty Images
29. Tara Iti
Joann Dost
28. Carnoustie (Championship)
Fred Vuich for Sports illustrated
27. Winged Foot (West)
Russell Kirk
26. Pacific Dunes
David Cannon/Getty Images
25. San Francisco
Jim Johnson/Premier Aerials
24. Crystal Downs
John and Jeannine Henebry
23. Seminole
Larry Lambrecht
22. Los Angeles (North)
Larry Lambrecht
21. Chicago Golf Club
John and Jeannine Henebry
20. Kingston Heath
Gary Lisbon
19. Fishers Island
Larry Lambrecht
18. Pinehurst (No. 2)
USGA/John Mummert
17. Ballybunion (Old)
Evan Schiller
16. Trump Turnberry (Ailsa)
David Cannon/Getty Images
15. Royal Dornoch (Championship)
David Cannon/Getty Images
14. Royal Portrush (Dunluce)
David Cannon/Getty Images
13. Sand Hills
John and Jeannine Henebry
12. Merion (East)
USGA/John Mummert
11. Royal Melbourne (West)
Gary Lisbon
10. Muirfield
David Cannon/Getty Images
9. Pebble Beach
Kohjiro Kinno for Sports Illustrated
8. Oakmont
USGA/John Mummert
7. National Golf Links
Fred Vuich/Golf Magazine
6. Shinnecock Hills
Phil Sheldon/Popperfoto/Getty Images
5. Augusta National
Brian Morgan
4. Royal County Down
David Cannon/Getty Images
3. St. Andrews (Old Course)
David Cannon/Getty Images
2. Cypress Point
Mike Ehrmann for Sports Illustrated
1. Pine Valley
Brian Morgan
GOLF's 2017-18 ranking of the Top 100 Courses in the World
1 100
1 100