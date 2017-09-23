Justin Thomas helps Kevin Kisner find a helicopter ride to Georgia game

Kevin Kisner celebrates his birdie on the 16th green during the second round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on September 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kevin Kisner will get to the Georgia vs. Mississippi State game tonight on time thanks to a little help from his PGA Tour friends--and his Twitter account. On Friday Kisner tweeted that he needed a helicopter to take him to Athens to get to the game at 7 pm; his tee time is at 1:45 pm this afternoon.

Luckily for Kisner, the Golf Channel reports that Justin Thomas came to his rescue, setting him up with a local company called Helicopter Express. Kisner's ride will pick him up at the Charlie Yates Golf Course, near East Lake.

Kisner is currently tied for fourth at the Tour Championship, and Thomas is a co-leader at seven under.