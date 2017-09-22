WATCH: Jhonattan Vegas shank causes fan to fall backwards out of his seat

A fan falls out of his chair to doge a wayward tee shot from Jhonattan Vegas at the Tour Championship.

Jhonattan Vegas is having a week to forget at the Tour Championship, and one fan at East Lake now has a video he probably wishes his friends would forget.

Playing the first round, Vegas hit what can only be called a genuine shank with an iron off the tee on the par-4 8th hole. The shot didn't make it very far off the ground and sailed way right where some spectators were watching the action. One seated fan was spooked by the unexpected shot, and fell backwards out of his chair into a reverse somersault to avoid the errant ball. Watch the video below.

This shank is the gift that kept on giving. pic.twitter.com/ktzJ5cYrmM — Skratch (@Skratch) September 21, 2017

The fan was fine (it appears the ball never hit him) but the same cannot be said of Vegas's score. Through two rounds, he sits at six over par, T27 in the field of 30.