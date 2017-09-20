NY sports radio host mocks Mets over Citi Field being transformed into golf course

Last week, news came that a company called Stadiumlinks will transform Citi Field, the home of the New York Mets, into a nine-hole golf course. The unique experience will be open to the public from November 3-5. It's a cool idea they've done before at other stadiums, but one New York sports radio host took the opportunity to rip the Mets.

WFAN's Mike Francesa, a longtime radio man in New York (and, it must be said, a lifelong New York Yankees fan) heard about the Stadiumlinks plan this week and couldn't resist lobbing a bunch of golf jokes at the struggling Mets franchise.

"I think it's time the Mets take up another sport,” the WFAN host joked. "Why not golf? Baseball’s not working out for them. Maybe golf. I don’t think they get enough people hurt in golf. It might be safer," Francesca cruelly joked about the injury-plagued team.

Sports radio host Mike Francesa chats with New York Mets manager Terry Collins in May at Citi Field. Getty Images

But it didn't stop there. He took a shot at the stadium itself, too: "I know a lot of times I sat there and said, ‘Boy, wouldn’t I just love to crash a 7-iron off that scoreboard?’ That’s something that I’ve thought about many times."

Not to let the players off the hook, Francesa then took on star outfielder and avid golfer Yoenis Cespedes, who is suspected of injuring himself on the golf course during the Mets 2015 run to the World Series. After learning that there would only be a small number of tee times available, Francesca quipped, "You know why? Because (Yoenis) Cespedes took the first six or seven of them each morning."

While I share an equal amount of disgust for Francesa's Yankees (and have learned to despise the curmudgeonly fan of the Bronx Bombers), I have to give it to Mike for these high-quality jabs. But with the Mets sitting at 65-86, must he pile on?