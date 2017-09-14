Most bizarre swing ever? We may have a new leader in the clubhouse

Brady Riggs shows us how to get out of an angled bunker and back onto the green.

Everyone has a golf swing all their own; some swings are just a lot prettier than others. Some are also a lot, um ... stranger than others.

Thanks to Steve Wheatcroft, who is playing the Boise Open on the Web.com tour this week, we have a new leader in the clubhouse for most bizarre swing ever.

Wheatcroft posted a video to Twitter late Tuesday night of a swing with a really closed stance. Like, really, really closed. No one ever said you had to keep your feet planted for the entire swing. As Wheatcroft notes, if you can hit it a long way (and straight), if it gets the job done, it can still be #awesome.