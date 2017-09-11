WATCH: Buckle up! This golf cart can go 50 mph

As a kid growing up in Southern California, I relished every opportunity I got to ride in a golf cart—especially when my dad would let me drive. Heck, driving the cart was half the fun of actually playing the golf course!

Once I got a little older and started working at our local club cleaning carts and scrubbing clubs, my co-workers taught me how to disable the cart's governor, which is the brake that kicks in automatically when a cart reaches a certain speed. I was delighted. The extra five miles per hour felt like 30, and it was a total blast to cruise around the course at a "top speed" of probably 15 or 18 miles per hour.

So, imagine my delight when I found out about the existence of Lacern Performance Golf Cars, based in Rancho Mirage, California—a mere 40 minutes from my hometown!—and their golf cart, which is capable of reaching speeds up to 50 miles per hour.

In a word: WHAT?!

Yep, it's true. The cart is powered by a lithium battery, and has luxurious amenities like a leather interior, air conditioning and a stereo.

Check out the video below, and please let me know if September is too early to start my Christmas list!

