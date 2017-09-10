Extra Spin

WATCH: Frustrated golfer is just like us, chucks all of his clubs in lake

Josh Berhow
2 hours ago
At least he kept his bag.
@JoshScobee10 Twitter

We have all been this guy before.

Former NFL kicker Josh Scobee is an avid golfer and a good player in his own right, and he tweeted this video on Sunday that shows one player who had just about enough of this maddening game.

According to Scobee, it was a golfer in his club championship this weekend. We will guess one too many double bogeys led to this series of events. Check out the video below.

