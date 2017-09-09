Tiger Woods spotted in Rafa Nadal's box seats at U.S. Open

For the second time in two years, Tiger Woods took in some tennis at the U.S. Open thanks to Rafa Nadal.

So, Tiger, what've you been up to?

Taking in some tennis, apparently. Woods and his children were on hand at the U.S. Open semifinal Friday night between Rafa Nadal and Juan Martín del Potro in New York City.

Woods was a guest of Nadal, sitting in the Spaniard’s box seats. Nadal dropped the first set 4-6, but wound up winning the next three 6-0, 6-3, 6-2.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because Woods was in the same spot two years ago at the 2015 Open. That gave us one of the best golf photos we’ve seen in recent memory, of Woods with Christopher McDonald, aka Shooter McGavin.