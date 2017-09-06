WATCH: Long Drive competitor swings so hard his driver shaft snaps, flies into grandstands

When you buy tickets to watch the Volvik World Long Drive Championship, you expect to witness something you've never seen before. The spectators at this year's event got that and more from competitor Wes Patterson.

Playing for a spot in the quarterfinals Tuesday night, Patterson took a typically mighty swipe at the ball. But on his followthrough, the shaft of his driver slapped his back, snapped off, and rocketed into the crowd. Anderson was visibly surprised, and completely ignored his drive to instead check on the crowd to make sure everyone was ok, and, fortunately, no one was hurt. Watch the crazy shot in slow motion below, via Golf Channel.