Tuesday September 5th, 2017
Twitter.com/redavett101
Always one of the most interactive players with the crowd, Phil Mickelson proved again why he’s a fan favorite this weekend in Boston.
When Lefty pushed a drive into the left rough at TPC Boston, he sized up his shot and playfully asked a young spectator for advice. Without missing a beat, young Riley delivered the line of the day, saying he’d go for it if he could hit his 3-wood 260 yards from the rough.
Well, that’s exactly what Mickelson did, and as you can see in the fun interaction below, Riley may have just earned himself a future spot on Lefty’s bag.
Phil is the best #wininchicago pic.twitter.com/6yHSq15ikK— Red Avett (@redavett101) September 4, 2017