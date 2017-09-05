Would you go for it from here? If I could hit my 3-wood 260 out of the rough, yeah I would.

Always one of the most interactive players with the crowd, Phil Mickelson proved again why he’s a fan favorite this weekend in Boston.

When Lefty pushed a drive into the left rough at TPC Boston, he sized up his shot and playfully asked a young spectator for advice. Without missing a beat, young Riley delivered the line of the day, saying he’d go for it if he could hit his 3-wood 260 yards from the rough.

Well, that’s exactly what Mickelson did, and as you can see in the fun interaction below, Riley may have just earned himself a future spot on Lefty’s bag.