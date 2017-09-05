Rickie Fowler acknowledges that he's the worst dancer on Tour

GOLF.com granted anonymity to 50 tour pros to say how they really feel about their game — and those in it.

Things Rickie Fowler is good at: golf, motocross, charming golf fans across the world. Things he's not good at: dancing.

Yes, for all Fowler's flash it seems he's a bit of an Elaine Bennis on the dance floor, and all his Tour buddies know it.

In a recent interview on Golf Channel's Feherty, Justin Thomas was asked to name the worst dancer on Tour.

"I love Rickie," Thomas responded, "but he cannot dance."

Thomas would know. As one of Fowler's best friends and a member of the fabled "#SB2K" crew, comprised of Jordan Spieth, Smylie Kaufman and Fowler, and famous for their post-Masters vacation exploits in the Bahamas, Thomas has undoubtedly enjoyed ample opportunities to watch Fowler's moves in action.

Golf Channel tweeted Thomas's comment and tagged Fowler, asking if the allegation was true or false.

Fowler wasted no time responding.

That Fowler is not a good dancer comes as a bit of a surprise, considering all the practice he got as a member of the "Golf Boys" with Bubba Watson, Hunter Mahan and Ben Crane back in 2011. Remember that? Here's a quick refresher: