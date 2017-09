A golfer in Northern California took some time out of his round to perform an avian good deed. Tim Carter came upon the stuck hawk at the Foxtail Golf Course in Rohnert Park, Calif. and decided to help the bird, reports the Press-Democrat.

“We were on the second green of the north course, about to putt when we heard crows cawing non-stop,” Carter said. He reported that the hawk flew away uninjured.

Watch video of Carter's rescue below.