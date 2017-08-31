PHOTOS: Raymond Floyd's incredible $25 million Hamptons estate hits the market

If you're in the market for a 12-bed, 12-bath estate in the Hamptons, this could be the place for you.

Thirty-one years after winning the U.S. Open at nearby Shinnecock Hills, Raymond Floyd is putting his $25 million Hamptons estate on sale.

The golf legend's 12-bedroom, 12-bathroom Southampton property, known as "Mulligan," boasts 14,000 square feet of living space across the main house and guest house.

Floyd's sprawling estate features a series of covered porches, multiple decks, and several gardens that frame backyard, which features a 40 x 20 heated pool and a Har-Tru tennis court. Additional features include living quarters for staff, a wine cellar, a chef's kitchen and a gym.

Floyd is the owner of four major championships, falling just an Open Championship shy of a career grand slam. He won 22 times on the PGA Tour, and 14 more on the senior tour, accruing career winnings of $14,797,084. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1989. The 74-year-old Floyd, originally from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, now makes his home in Palm Beach.

The average home listing in Floyd's Southampton neighborhood is $3.7 million. realtor.com

According to the listing on realtor.com, the neighborhood is one of the most expensive in the country, with a median listing price of $3.7 million.

