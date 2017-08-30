6 greens damaged after high-speed police chase ends on golf course

"It could have been much worse."

Those words come from the Facebook page of Golden Oak Golf Course in Windsor, N.Y. after the golf course was severely damaged in a high-speed police chase.

On Monday, a 79-year-old man took local police on a lengthy chase after refusing an officer's orders to pull over for speeding, according to a report on pressconnects.com.

The chase ended after the suspect ran over a spike-strip placed by police on I-79 and turned off the highway onto the golf course, where multiple police cars pursued him until he crashed into an embankment on the course. While no one was hurt, six greens were damaged by the 30-minute chase, including two severely, according to Golden Oak's Facebook post. "6 of our greens were damaged, 12 & 15 sustaining the most damage... It could have been much worse. No one was hurt!!!!!! We are resilient! We can be knocked down, but we get up stronger every time! Thank you so much for all your support, care and love. Our golf family is amazing!!!"

As for the subject of the high-speed chase, according to pressconnects, he "was charged with felony counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal mischief."