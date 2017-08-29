Extra Spin

South Carolina couple caught having sex on golf course

AP NEWS
2 hours ago
A raucous time on the 8th hole at a South Carolina golf course landed a couple with indecent exposure.
Getty Images

TEGA CAY, S.C. -- A South Carolina couple has been arrested after playing around on a golf course instead of playing a round.

The Herald of Rock Hill reports Tega Cay police received a call from a resident shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday saying two people were lying on the eighth fairway. A police report said the resident told officers he thought there may have been a medical situation, but after looking through his binoculars, he saw two people engaged in a sex act. Two more witnesses told police they saw the couple from the tee box but initially thought them to be a deer on the fairway. 

Upon arriving, police found 19-year-old Dakota Len Payne to not be wearing shorts and  24-year-old Kiernan Dunne Hennessey to be wearing only a bra. Both were arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

More From the Web

.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN