Little girl meets Rory McIlroy, doesn't care he's won four major titles

Tour Confidential: Who is the best player in the world right now?

Rory McIlroy on the golf course has spectators reaching for their phones, oohing and aahing at his every swing and begging for his autograph.

But McIlroy at a supermarket? Some people aren't as fascinated, like this girl.

A Redditer named Coopdel4 posted a photo on Reddit on Monday of McIlroy with the family's kids at a Wegmans. And the little girl's reaction is priceless. The Reddit user captioned the photo: "I'm out of town but my kids met Rory today. Pretty sure my daughter was not impressed…"

McIlroy defends his title at TPC Boston beginning Friday. (h/t PGA.com)