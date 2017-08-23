Extra Spin

Watch: Bubba borrows righty driver, still smokes it 291 yards

EXTRA SPIN STAFF
Wednesday August 23rd, 2017
When you can hit it 290 yards with a lefty driver OR a righty driver, all there's left to do is smile.
Getty Images

All right-handed golf fans watching at home beware: even if Bubba had to borrow your clubs, he’d still probably beat you.

At Wednesday’s Northern Trust Open Pro-Am, Bubba grabbed his amateur partner’s right-handed driver and flipped it upside down for one tee shot.

"Don’t nobody try this at home," Bubba said standing over the ball, "but I am a professional."

Bubba Watson just casually turning a righty driver around and smashing it lefty...ONLY 291 YARDS!!

A post shared by Golf Magazine (@golf_com) on

Trackman told the rest of the story; the walloping drive carried 276 yards and traveled 291 in total. The results spoke for themselves, but Bubba rarely misses an opportunity to get the last word in:

"You might wanna take that one," he said to the his partner.

"I’m gonna play that one," the amateur agreed.

Golf
Bubba goes long - and wide - in Long Drive competition

 

More From the Web

.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN