When you can hit it 290 yards with a lefty driver OR a righty driver, all there's left to do is smile.

All right-handed golf fans watching at home beware: even if Bubba had to borrow your clubs, he’d still probably beat you.

At Wednesday’s Northern Trust Open Pro-Am, Bubba grabbed his amateur partner’s right-handed driver and flipped it upside down for one tee shot.

"Don’t nobody try this at home," Bubba said standing over the ball, "but I am a professional."

Bubba Watson just casually turning a righty driver around and smashing it lefty...ONLY 291 YARDS!! A post shared by Golf Magazine (@golf_com) on Aug 23, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

Trackman told the rest of the story; the walloping drive carried 276 yards and traveled 291 in total. The results spoke for themselves, but Bubba rarely misses an opportunity to get the last word in:

"You might wanna take that one," he said to the his partner.

"I’m gonna play that one," the amateur agreed.