Wednesday August 23rd, 2017
Getty Images
All right-handed golf fans watching at home beware: even if Bubba had to borrow your clubs, he’d still probably beat you.
At Wednesday’s Northern Trust Open Pro-Am, Bubba grabbed his amateur partner’s right-handed driver and flipped it upside down for one tee shot.
"Don’t nobody try this at home," Bubba said standing over the ball, "but I am a professional."
Trackman told the rest of the story; the walloping drive carried 276 yards and traveled 291 in total. The results spoke for themselves, but Bubba rarely misses an opportunity to get the last word in:
"You might wanna take that one," he said to the his partner.
"I’m gonna play that one," the amateur agreed.