Extra Spin

Just like us, these Tour pros got really into eclipse-mania

EXTRA SPIN STAFF
Monday August 21st, 2017
A full solar eclipse as seen in Salem, Ore., on Aug. 21, 2017.
Getty Images

Pro golfers took to social media to document their eclipse-viewing and talk about the eclipse craze sweeping the U.S. today, with some even hitting the road to get a better view of the celestial event.

More From the Web

.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN