Just like us, these Tour pros got really into eclipse-mania

A full solar eclipse as seen in Salem, Ore., on Aug. 21, 2017.

Pro golfers took to social media to document their eclipse-viewing and talk about the eclipse craze sweeping the U.S. today, with some even hitting the road to get a better view of the celestial event.

My daughter Sam took a great pic from her phone while we were in Tennessee for the eclipse. #EclipseSolar2017 pic.twitter.com/TVZ5IOUQWr — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) August 21, 2017

Not too sure what the blue line is, but kinda cool looking from Austin! pic.twitter.com/uaHbnTEJhY — Rich Beem (@beemerpga) August 21, 2017

You want to know how to really take the eclipse to a new level? Look at it with binoculars. — Graham DeLaet (@GrahamDeLaet) August 21, 2017

I looked straight at it. I'm gonna make all the putts now. — John Peterson (@JohnPetersonPGA) August 21, 2017

This is soooo cool:)!!! pic.twitter.com/mc8lT28UNC — Jerry Kelly (@jerrykelly13pga) August 21, 2017

Pumped about this eclipse — Willy Wilcox (@willwilcoxgolf) August 21, 2017