Just like us, these Tour pros got really into eclipse-mania

Monday August 21st, 2017
Getty Images
Pro golfers took to social media to document their eclipse-viewing and talk about the eclipse craze sweeping the U.S. today, with some even hitting the road to get a better view of the celestial event.
My daughter Sam took a great pic from her phone while we were in Tennessee for the eclipse. #EclipseSolar2017 pic.twitter.com/TVZ5IOUQWr— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) August 21, 2017
Mother Natures once in a lifetime show moments ago. #sevenlakesranch #colorado #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/VTp0WX96f3— Greg Norman (@SharkGregNorman) August 21, 2017
Watching the eclipse like... #catchingflies pic.twitter.com/kibIeqAT1q— Smylie Kaufman (@SmylieKaufman10) August 21, 2017
Getting ready to hang with our friends from @zurichinsurance on the course during the #SolarEclipse! @RickieFowler @BillyHo_Golf @JDayGolf pic.twitter.com/iabyIUtcMk— Justin Rose (@JustinRose99) August 21, 2017
Not too sure what the blue line is, but kinda cool looking from Austin! pic.twitter.com/uaHbnTEJhY— Rich Beem (@beemerpga) August 21, 2017
You want to know how to really take the eclipse to a new level? Look at it with binoculars.— Graham DeLaet (@GrahamDeLaet) August 21, 2017
I looked straight at it. I'm gonna make all the putts now.— John Peterson (@JohnPetersonPGA) August 21, 2017
This is soooo cool:)!!! pic.twitter.com/mc8lT28UNC— Jerry Kelly (@jerrykelly13pga) August 21, 2017
Pumped about this eclipse— Willy Wilcox (@willwilcoxgolf) August 21, 2017
Crossing over now. Used my range finder and the special solar filter and some lucky iPhone… https://t.co/PUuOEcRDh0— Stuart Appleby (@StuartAppleby) August 21, 2017