Paula Creamer and Austin Ernst of the United States Team celebrate after they had won their match by 5&3 against Melissa Reid and Emily Pedersen of the European Team during the morning fousomes matches in the 2017 Solheim Cup.

What better way to get Team USA's Paula Creamer excited for her foursomes match with Austin Ernst against Europe's Mel Reid and Emily Pedersen than a musical tribute to the LPGA star's nickname? Standing on the first tee, someone started to play the Pink Panther theme song, a nod to Creamer's on-course moniker. Creamer's nickname comes from her love of the color pink, especially when it comes to choosing her attire for tournaments.

Creamer replaced Jessica Korda on the team just a few days before the tournament began, and the Solheim Cup veteran was determined to prove she belonged."I’m very honored. I’m ready to wear red, white and blue for the seventh time," she said. She and Ernst went on to win the match.