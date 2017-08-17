A new job is popping up in the resort golf world: golf butlers

CordeValle Resort near San Jose is one of the best-rated resorts in the Golden State, and it sports a Robert Trent Jones Jr. design that hosted the 2016 U.S. Women's Open. If that isn't enough to entice you to book a trip there, perhaps the addition of a golf butler would convince you?

You heard that right. According to a report from Forbes.com, the golf resort recently started a golf butler program available to all golfers. Unlike a caddie, whose job revolves around helping you navigate the course inside the ropes, a golf butler handles all your other needs to make your experience as good as can be. As David Hochman writes in Forbes, "The butler is there to coordinate food, drinks, and special arrangements like speeding up a round if there's a timely flight or meeting to catch."

But as Hochman notes, "It's not exactly the tuxedoed manservant you might be picturing." Instead of a butler following you around the course, you contact the service with any requests you have, and then they locate you via a GPS device in your golf cart. At the end of the round, the butler service takes your clubs and golf shoes and gets them cleaned up, repaired and ready for your next round.

The butler service might seem extravagant, especially considering that hotel guests are also required to use a caddie, but with such tough luxury competition in Silicon Valley, resorts tend to go the extra mile to attract customers.