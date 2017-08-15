Michelle Wie is rocking patriotic shoes (and hair!) at the Solheim Cup

Michelle Wie has a patriotic look for this week's event in Iowa.

Michelle Wie has never lacked style, and this week she's bringing it to a whole new level in preparation for the opening day of the Solheim Cup in Des Moines, Iowa.

On Tuesday at Des Moines Country Club Wie showed off her patriotic attire, which included the typical USA gear but was also highlighted by her red, white and blue socks and matching Nike shoes.

Oh, and that hair is quite impressive, too, and she apparently also uses those braids as a handy storage spot for tees. Check out the look below. The Solheim Cup begins Friday and runs through Sunday.

The U.S. is defending its title against Europe.

