Justin Thomas was so sure that he was going to emerge victorious on Sunday at the PGA Championship that he asked his girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski to change her flight.

"I truly felt like I was going to win," he said. "I remember my girlfriend was supposed to fly out at about 7:00 and I was like, 'You need to change your flight to later, because I don't know, I just feel like I don't want you to miss this. I feel like I'm going to get it done.'"

Thomas's premonition turned out to be correct and he was able to share his first major moment not only with his PGA pro dad but also with Wisniewski.

