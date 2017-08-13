You may think Kevin Kisner, Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama and a few other pros are upset right now having just missed out on the over $1.8 million dollar winner's paycheck at the PGA Championship. But there's one guy who missed out on even more money thanks to this year's majors.

Jordan Baker allegedly placed a parlay bet early in the year on who would win each major. The prize if he won? $2 million. Baker picked the first two major winners correctly, after which he tweeted the following:

Unfortunately for Baker, he chose Rickie Fowler to win the British Open at Royal Birkdale, not Jordan Spieth. He did, though, choose the PGA winner correctly, meaning he was just that one major away from a multi-million dollar payday.

When Justin Thomas began the final round with a chance to win the PGA, Baker tweeted that if Thomas were to win he would jump "out of a plane without a chute."

Oh my god, if Justin Thomas wins. I'm jumping out of a plane without a chute — Bakes (@OfficialBakes) August 13, 2017

When it became clear Thomas would indeed capture the title, he began tweeting his dismay, finishing it off with a Game of Thrones gif (Warning: some tweets contain strong language):

I feel sick — Bakes (@OfficialBakes) August 13, 2017

HAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH — Bakes (@OfficialBakes) August 13, 2017

I'm fucking done — Bakes (@OfficialBakes) August 13, 2017

Better luck next year, Jordan.