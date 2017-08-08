WATCH: Rory McIlroy crushes driver 300 yards wearing a space suit

In the latest example of just how much better pro golfers are than regular humans, here's a video of Rory McIlroy crushing a driver while wearing a space suit. (He even claims it still went over 300 yards.)

McIlroy and Sergio Garcia were taking part in a sponsor event for Omega on Monday of PGA Championship week, and both threw on the suits and posed for pictures. We also got to see a video McIlroy posted on Instagram.

Check out the video below. McIlroy and Garcia will most likely get rid of the space suits for their practice rounds this week, although you still might see them in shorts.

"Houston, we have a problem" #DriverStillGoesOver300 @omega A post shared by Rory McIlroy (@rorymcilroy) on Aug 7, 2017 at 1:57pm PDT

