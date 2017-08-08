Extra Spin

WATCH: Justin Bieber drops by PGA Championship, sings with Tour pros

EXTRA SPIN STAFF
Tuesday August 8th, 2017
Justin Bieber looks on with Bubba Watson during a practice round prior to the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club.
Getty Images

A soggy practice day 2 at Quail Hollow was broken up by the appearance of an unexpected visitor to the year's fourth major championship: Justin Bieber, who was spotted on the course with Bubba Watson, Kevin Na and Wesley Bryan.

In a video posted to Na's Instagram, Bieber and Bryan rap together to Bieber's song "No Pressure." Bieber announced in July that he was cancelling the remaining dates of his Purpose world tour.

Justin Bieber speaks to Wesley Bryan and Bubba Watson during a practice round prior to the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club.
Getty Images

