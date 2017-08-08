WATCH: Justin Bieber drops by PGA Championship, sings with Tour pros

Justin Bieber looks on with Bubba Watson during a practice round prior to the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club.

A soggy practice day 2 at Quail Hollow was broken up by the appearance of an unexpected visitor to the year's fourth major championship: Justin Bieber, who was spotted on the course with Bubba Watson, Kevin Na and Wesley Bryan.

In a video posted to Na's Instagram, Bieber and Bryan rap together to Bieber's song "No Pressure." Bieber announced in July that he was cancelling the remaining dates of his Purpose world tour.

@justinbieber and @wesleybryangolf singing together @pgachampionship @bubbawatson @kevinna915 #justinbieber #wesleybryan #pgachamp A post shared by Kevin Na (@kevinna915) on Aug 8, 2017 at 9:23am PDT

Justin Bieber out walking at the #PGAChamp today. pic.twitter.com/sZTVH5GWjg — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) August 8, 2017

Worlds collide at the #PGAChamp @justinbieber & the TNT crew share a moment at Quail Hollow pic.twitter.com/YNt4vfU1fa — PGA of America (@PGA) August 8, 2017