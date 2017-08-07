WATCH: Hoffman rejects caddie's advice to lay up, 'I'm tired of finishing second'

Charley Hoffman debates his caddie over how to play the par-5 16th hole Sunday at the WGC-Bridgestone

Charley Hoffman was in the hunt to win Sunday during the final round of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone CC. He sat three shots back of leader (and eventual champion) Hideki Matsuyama when he got to the par-5 16th hole.

After hitting his drive, Hoffman was faced with more than 280 yards to the front of the green, with a small pond guarding the front. The veteran pro's caddie calmly advised his player to lay up and try to get up and down for birdie. Hoffman wasn't having it.

Fortunately for us, mics caught the pair debating the shot. Hoffman's reply to his caddie's advice to play it safe? "I'm trying to win a golf tournament. I'm tired of finishing second." You can listen to their exchange below.

"I'm tired of finishing second."@hoffman_charley is here to win. pic.twitter.com/1JxZzXbavF — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 6, 2017

For what it's worth, Hoffman laced his shot onto the green where it rolled just off the back. He was unable to convert and made par, eventually finishing in third place, six shots behind Matusyama.