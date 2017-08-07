Jordan Spieth greets fans during a practice round prior to the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

In a first for a major championship, the PGA of America allowed Tour pros to wear shorts during Monday's practice round at the PGA Championship.

While it's great for the players and sensible given that it's the middle of the summer, it was still a bizarre sight given that we rarely see men's pro golfers in anything but pants on the course. The wardrobe change garnered lots of attention.

As you can see below, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Paul Casey were among the players to take advantage of the new rule, while others, like Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson, chose to stick with long pants.

Jordan Spieth wears shorts during a practice round for the 2017 PGA Championship. Getty Images

Rickie Fowler also chose to wear shorts on Monday. Getty Images

Rickie Fowler. Getty Images

Paul Casey on Monday at Quail Hollow. Getty Images

While it's not surprising young guns like Spieth and Fowler donned shorts Monday, one elder statesman surprisingly chose to join them: Phil Mickelson.

It's refreshing to see the PGA relaxing its pants mandate for the practice rounds, but don't expect to see shorts in between the ropes during a men's major championship anytime soon.