2 hours ago
In a first for a major championship, the PGA of America allowed Tour pros to wear shorts during Monday's practice round at the PGA Championship.
While it's great for the players and sensible given that it's the middle of the summer, it was still a bizarre sight given that we rarely see men's pro golfers in anything but pants on the course. The wardrobe change garnered lots of attention.
As you can see below, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Paul Casey were among the players to take advantage of the new rule, while others, like Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson, chose to stick with long pants.
While it's not surprising young guns like Spieth and Fowler donned shorts Monday, one elder statesman surprisingly chose to join them: Phil Mickelson.
.@MickelsonHat on the range #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/Ui3fDkAUnh— PGA of America (@PGA) August 7, 2017
It's refreshing to see the PGA relaxing its pants mandate for the practice rounds, but don't expect to see shorts in between the ropes during a men's major championship anytime soon.