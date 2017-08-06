WATCH: Jim Nantz hits driver while being heckled by Nick Faldo

Jim Nantz made solid contact despite Faldo trying to distract him.

Jim Nantz can do a lot more than just call golf on TV.

Broadcast partner Nick Faldo tweeted a video of Nantz hitting driver on Saturday not long after their WGC-Bridgestone Invitational broadcast ended.

"On the tee, the great Jim Nantz!" says Faldo, who offers his commentary and then yells "Jason Day!" in Nantz's backswing. But Nantz wasn't fazed.

"Not bad, but not terrible, right?" Nantz says after hitting the ball. "Not beautiful."

"We are athletes," quips Faldo, looking into the camera. Check out the video below.