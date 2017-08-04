Tiger Woods is apparently keeping busy free diving for lobster

NBC Sports broadcaster Dan Hicks joins GOLF Live and ponders whether Tiger Woods or any other current pro would be successful as a golf broadcaster when they retire.

What's Tiger Woods been up to lately? Apparently he's jumping into the ocean and catching his own food.

Woods tweeted a picture on Friday morning of himself, shirtless, holding a lobster on a boat. The caption read: "Nothing like free diving with the kids for lobster at Albany."

Albany is in The Bahamas and it's where Woods has hosted the Hero World Challenge in recent years. Woods has kept busy in the last week. He also tweeted a picture with his kids and kids' friends alongside soccer stars Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi last weekend.