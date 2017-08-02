Steph Curry's highly-anticipated professional golf debut kicks off Thursday at the Ellie Mae Classic on the Web.com Tour, but one Web.com player won't necessarily be cheering for Curry.

Justin Lower is an avid Cleveland Cavaliers fan (just check his Twitter account), and he might not be over the most recent NBA Finals where Curry's Warriors team won in a rout. Either that or he's still relishing the 2016 NBA Finals, where the Cavs triumphed in seven games.

Lower's bag will be easy to find on the driving range as it has a Cavs decal on it. Lower will also be swinging a wedge with the game-by-game sequence of results from the 2016 Finals: "LLWLWWW."

Look closely at the engraved wedge. @cavs fan Justin Lower (@justinlower_1) is having some fun in enemy territory this week. pic.twitter.com/TAdswEfLqj — Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) August 2, 2017

Indeed, the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead, hadn't you heard? For anyone who follows Lower, this move should really come as no surprise. He's been tweeting about this week for awhile now.