Kenny G performs as Sergio Garcia and Angela Akins officially tie the knot

Sunday July 30th, 2017
Sergio Garcia wins the 2017 Masters in a playoff
Sergio Garcia is officially a married man.
The 2017 Masters champion and Angela Akins were married Saturday in Texas. We can only imagine how great the ceremony and celebration were, but we do know that Kenny G performed and that there were also fireworks afterward.
Sounds like quite the celebration. Congrats to golf's newest Masters champion and Angela.
A dream come true! #whitedressgreenjacket @TheAngelaAkins #jenniferlindbergphotograph pic.twitter.com/C1jV53GnIs— Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) July 30, 2017
Kenny G played Sergio Garcia's wedding last night (via @theangelaakins of Instagram): pic.twitter.com/Snw4ZHWZer— Nick Menta (@NickMentaGC) July 30, 2017
And fireworks: pic.twitter.com/hUWONHxFLj— Nick Menta (@NickMentaGC) July 30, 2017