Extra Spin

Kenny G performs as Sergio Garcia and Angela Akins officially tie the knot

EXTRA SPIN STAFF
Sunday July 30th, 2017
2:57 | Tour & News
Sergio Garcia wins the 2017 Masters in a playoff

Sergio Garcia is officially a married man.

The 2017 Masters champion and Angela Akins were married Saturday in Texas. We can only imagine how great the ceremony and celebration were, but we do know that Kenny G performed and that there were also fireworks afterward.

Sounds like quite the celebration. Congrats to golf's newest Masters champion and Angela.

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN