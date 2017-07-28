Is Sergio Garcia having the best week ever?

Sergio Garcia just might be having a better week than you are.

The Spaniard certainly has plenty to smile about these days, and he took to Twitter to share his joy at the accumulation of positivity in his life right now.

Not only is he looking forward to his wedding to Angela Akins this weekend, but he also just received his ESPY award (he won best golfer of the year earlier this month) in the mail.

In 2 days I'll be marrying the love of my life @TheAngelaAkins and if that wasn't amazing enough I received my #ESPY today too! Thanks @espn pic.twitter.com/ZNOkyLm9IS — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) July 27, 2017

After reflecting on the honor, Garcia then started looking ahead to the end of his season, when he'll tee it up in Australia (something he's obviously really looking forward to.)

Haven't been in Australia for a few years so I can't tell you how excited I am to go back to one of my favorite countries in the https://t.co/tX0XMCwdT4 — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) July 28, 2017

And as if that wasn't enough awesomeness for one week, guess what else showed up on his doorstep?

This is the best week ever!! Wedding tomorrow, got my #ESPY yesterday and today I received my @TheMasters Trophy. AMAZING!!! pic.twitter.com/Ybz4VzqW8d — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) July 28, 2017

Yep, that's the Masters trophy. (!!!)

It's definitely good to be Sergio Garcia.